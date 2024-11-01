NEOM’s Oxagon expects AI data center deal this year

Oxagon — NEOM’s industrial city and the site of Saudi Arabia’s $8.5 billion green hydrogen project — is in talks to build a one-gigawatt artificial intelligence data center, its chief executive officer told Semafor.

The first 400-megawatt phase could be signed this year, Vishal Wanchoo said, declining to disclose the name of the potential company Oxagon is negotiating with. The data center will be powered by renewables and backup batteries, setting it apart from the largely fossil-fueled facilities in the region. “They are looking at very innovative cooling technology to be able to reduce the energy consumption,” Wanchoo said in an interview at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

Oxagon is also expanding its port facilities, aiming to handle 1.5 million ton equivalent units (TEUs) by 2026, with potential for further expansion to 12 million TEUs after 2030, nearing the size of Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port. Saudi Arabia has committed 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) to the port project, he said, and it can already accommodate large vessels and support construction of The Line in NEOM.