Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Nine in 10 execs increased AI spending this year: ADNOC survey

Oct 31, 2025, 8:48am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Dr. Sultan Al Jaber at the 2024 ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

Nine in 10 executives said they have increased their spending on AI and digital infrastructure over the last year, even as potential bottlenecks like energy constraints and cybersecurity make adoption more pragmatic, according to a survey from ADNOC. The Abu Dhabi oil major partnered with Microsoft to get the views of 850 executives from places like TotalEnergies, OpenAI, and the International Energy Agency on trends at the intersection of AI and energy.

The findings tee up the third edition of ADNOC’s ENACT Majlis, to be hosted by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and ADNOC managing director and group CEO, in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, ahead of one of the world’s largest oil and gas exhibitions in the UAE capital next week. More than 100 executives and government officials are expected at the majlis, including US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, ExxonMobil’s Darren Woods, and Microsoft’s Brad Smith.

Kelsey Warner
AD