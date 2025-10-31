Gulf transformation gives PepsiCo new marketing channels

PepsiCo sees Saudi Arabia and Gulf nations as some of its fastest-growing markets, as rapid social transformation, a young population, and expanding leisure options open new channels for its products.

“What I’m seeing is a region that is going through a transformation that people who don’t come here can hardly comprehend,” said Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo’s international beverages business. “It provides a lot of opportunities for many different industries, including consumer packaged goods.”

With governments pushing healthier lifestyles — including initiatives in Saudi Arabia linked to Vision 2030 and expected taxes on sugary drinks — PepsiCo is expanding its zero- and low-sugar beverage lines, Willemsen said in an interview in Riyadh. The company continues to offer its “indulgent” full-sugar options but is seeing greater demand for lower-calorie drinks.

Gatorade, the sports drink, is growing quickly in the Gulf, driven in part by PepsiCo’s expanding sports partnerships — including tie-ups with the UEFA Champions League and Formula One. The sports marketing aims to tap into a younger, more online fan base, Willemsen said. The company is also partnering with Six Flags in Riyadh and other entertainment providers that didn’t exist just a few years ago.