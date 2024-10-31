Riyadh Air boosts fleet with Airbus A321neo order

Riyadh Air — Saudi Arabia’s premium airline set to launch in the second half of 2025 — signed a multibillion-dollar deal with France-based Airbus for 60 narrowbody jets. The deal was agreed on Wednesday during the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

Chief Financial Officer Adam Boukadida told Semafor that Riyadh Air is on track to begin operations with three planes, gradually expanding to more than 130 by 2030 despite supply chain delays, primarily due to work slow downs affecting US plane maker Boeing. It’s too early to announce the first destinations for the airline, he said, because it depends on airport slot availability, and those will become easier to secure once Riyadh Air receives its air operator’s certificate.

Riyadh Air envisions itself as more than an airline. It sees itself as a “bespoke” e-commerce platform that allows passengers to tailor and modify their bookings in ways other airlines do not, he said. Travelers can choose different cabin classes for multiple passengers under one reservation, add or remove passengers from an existing booking, and rent Lucid electric vehicles upon arrival at their destination.