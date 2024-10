Flash floods in southeastern Spain left at least 51 people dead after torrential rain, as rescuers raced to search for those still missing.

Radio and television stations have received hundreds of calls for help from people trapped in flooded areas or looking for their loved ones, the BBC reported, with rescue efforts impossible in some badly affected areas.

The death toll appears to be the worst in Europe from flooding since 2021, when almost 200 people died, mostly in Germany.