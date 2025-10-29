Saudi rolls out red carpet for Syria at FII

The geopolitics of the region doesn’t factor at FII, which focuses more on economic development and finance. But one attendee (set to speak on Wednesday) is Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

Saudi Arabian companies have been active in Syria, signing deals worth more than $6 billion over the summer. Most are still under discussion, and both governments are trying to accelerate implementation now that most sanctions on Syria have been lifted — as promised by US President Donald Trump on his own visit to The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh in May. Around $2 billion in projects will now proceed, Saudi’s investment minister told Al Arabiya.

Many countries are vying for a role in stabilizing Syria. Unlike Israel and Türkiye, which have security interests and the military capabilities to directly intervene, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries are focusing on shaping Syria’s economy, using investment to exert influence in the war-torn country.