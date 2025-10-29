View / How the redistricting wars scrambled the parties — especially in purple states

RICHMOND, Va. — Winsome Earle-Sears asked a telling rhetorical question on Monday at a press event in front of Virginia’s state Capitol.

“Virginians have told us, loud and clear, that they want voters to choose their legislators, not the other way around,” Earle-Sears said, decrying a Democratic redistricting push alongside her state’s five Republican members of Congress. “So what changed?”

President Donald Trump started this avalanche of attempts to redraw congressional maps, of course. What began with a quick push in Texas has spread from California to Florida, and from Indiana to Kansas.

If this keeps up, the future of House elections in many states will be determined by the most recent makeup of their legislatures, a messier version of what the Senate was before the 17th Amendment was ratified in 1913. That would benefit the president’s party — for now.

But the current redistricting wars still leave Republicans like Earle-Sears at a conspicuous disadvantage. She’s stuck using the same argument that national Democrats did when they passed legislation that would ban partisan gerrymandering (which they still favor): Politicians shouldn’t be able to choose which voters they’d like to face.

Before Trump changed things by urging Texas Republicans to delete five Democratic House seats, Virginia Democrats were cheering the independent redistricting commission that voters had approved by a landslide five years ago. These days, they’re moving on a constitutional amendment that would undo its work.

If Democrats hold the state legislature next week, they can put that amendment on the ballot next year; if it passes, and Abigail Spanberger beats Earle-Sears in the race for governor, Democrats can then redraw the state’s congressional map.

“While we oppose gerrymandering, the reality is it’s happening now in states across the country,” said Joan Porte, the president of Virginia’s League of Women Voters chapter, when I asked for their view on the remap.

“We ask for a transparent process and that legislators do not dilute or divide the voting power of communities that have been historically and continuously targeted by manipulative map-drawing,” she added.

Anti-gerrymandering campaigners got the LWV on their side in 2010, when the commission was approved. But the group has not gotten involved in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s push for a ballot measure that will take out five Republican-held House seats and is on track to pass next week.

In Virginia, the chapter has not taken a position on Democrats’ effort to undo the commission.