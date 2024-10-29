Saudi sees tenfold surge in foreign firms since 2016

Saudi Arabia has seen a sharp increase in foreign firms establishing operations in the country, with numbers rising tenfold compared to the period before Saudi Vision 2030, the kingdom’s mammoth economic diversification plan, was launched in 2016, said Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, at the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

“Foreign investors in Saudi Arabia are voting both with their feet and with their money,” he said. Despite regional tensions, the kingdom’s economic diversification plan has ensured that “the tailwinds are much stronger than the headwinds.”