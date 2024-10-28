Israel bans UN Palestinian refugee agency despite US warning over Gaza aid

Israel’s parliament on Monday voted to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, from conducting “any activity” or providing services inside Israel, and to ban Israeli officials from communicating with the agency.

The ban — which is expected to take effect within 60 to 90 days — is already drawing criticism from global leaders over the potential to stifle aid to Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that Israel will work with international partners “to facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not threaten Israel’s security.”

The ban comes after weeks of growing international calls to improve aid to Gaza, including a letter from the US that if Israel did not improve the flow of humanitarian aid to the territory, the US could delay arms shipments, a warning that prompted Israel to reopen some crossings. The US had tried to discourage Israeli lawmakers from passing the ban, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying passage “could have implications under US law,” CNN reported.