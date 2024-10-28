Greenhouses gases hit record high as countries struggle to meet climate targets

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reached record highs in 2023, creating the conditions for rising temperatures in years to come, a new report from the UN’s World Meteorological Organization warned.

“Another year. Another record. This should set alarm bells ringing among decision makers. We are clearly off track to meet the Paris Agreement goal,” WMO head Celeste Saulo said Monday.

“Stubbornly” high fossil fuel emissions and surging vegetation fires, which could also have caused a reduction in absorption of carbon dioxide from forests, are to blame for the record levels.

The UN also warned that current climate targets around the world, even if met, would have minimal impact in reducing the worst consequences of global warming, which would “cripple economies” and “wreck billions of lives.” The UN climate chief said the commitments “fall miles short” of the 43% reduction in emissions that is needed by 2030 to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The stark warnings add pressure on global leaders ahead of next month’s COP29 in Azerbaijan, Sky News noted. A key theme at the annual UN climate summit will be accelerating financing for developing economies to help them transition away from fossil fuels to greener forms of energy.

“These poorer nations may argue that unless rich, polluting countries stump up more cash, their progress on cutting emissions and limiting warming will be limited,” the outlet wrote.