Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Emaar’s $27B project shows Dubai’s luxury boom isn’t over

Oct 27, 2025, 8:45am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Rending of Buddha Bar floating residences in Dubai.
Courtesy of Buddha-Bar Real Estate Development

Even as Dubai’s property prices soar, developers are betting that luxury isn’t a bubble — it’s the brand. Emaar, which built the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, is planning a $27 billion luxury residential development. The plan is for 40,000 “Dubai Mansions,” which are sprawling 10,000- to 20,000-square-foot homes for those who, in founder Mohamed Alabbar’s words, “understand value beyond price.

The city’s love affair with opulence extends offshore too, with the world’s first Buddha Bar hotel rising on The World Islands, complete with floating villas and a beach club. It’s slated to open in 2027. Prices haven’t been announced, but expect them to be steep.

Dominic Dudley
AD