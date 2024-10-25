In Wisconsin and across the country, Democrats look to the suburbs to save them

The Scene
WAUKESHA, Wis. – A few days before the Republican mayor of this Republican city endorsed Kamala Harris, Tiffany Koehler came to a nearby theater to hear the vice president speak. She got a prime spot inside the Brookfield venue where Harris talked with Liz Cheney about protecting democracy and abortion rights.
Koehler was impressed. But she was planning to vote against Donald Trump before she got there.
“When someone starts making fun and mocking people with disabilities, and making light of sexual assault, it continues this negative culture that we’re trying to eradicate,” said Koehler, 54, a former Republican candidate who distanced herself from the party in 2017 after initially supporting Trump. “This guy runs counter to everything — everything! — that I believe about service.”
In every Midwestern swing state, as they look to rebuild their 2020 coalition and replace its missing parts, Democrats are campaigning hard for suburban moderates who used to vote solidly Republican. Every new voter with a story like Koehler’s can help them make up for a voter lost to Trump in the shakier parts of their base.
That’s meant stepped-up canvassing in places like the “WOW counties” outside of Milwaukee — Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington — and high-profile endorsements from frustrated Republicans. Harris celebrated on Thursday after Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said he was voting for her, after refusing to support Trump in 2016 and 2020, but staying mum in public.
“He’s already been impeached twice, he’s been convicted of felonies, and this is not what the United States needs,” Reilly told a local Fox News affiliate this week.
Harris picked up another endorsement this week from Republican State Sen. Robert Cowles, who’s retiring after 42 years representing Green Bay. He explained to a local radio host that a Trump win would threaten the Constitution and a Harris win wouldn’t: “The country will go on, even with some liberal things that Harris might do.”
Republicans, who’ve watched their margins in the state’s third-largest county shrink for years, acknowledged the defections, but didn’t think they’d help Harris.
“I don’t think Democrats are making many inroads,” said Terry Dittrich, the chairman of the Waukesha County GOP, who denounced Mayor Reilly for supporting a “radical left” candidate. “They’ve got more signs this year — or at least, they’ve got bigger signs this year. They want it to seem like there’s a bigger presence. But the fact is, we’ve crushed them in 511 of 570 local elections in the last four years through our WisRed program.”
Waukesha County is Wisconsin’s third biggest store of votes, a Republican stronghold that’s been less susceptible to Democratic charms than other suburban counties after 2016 even as it has moved in their direction. Twenty years ago, the last time polling in a presidential race here was so close, George W. Bush netted 81,000 votes from the county; John Kerry netted nearly 91,000 from Madison’s Dane County. That, and Democratic resilience in the “Driftless Region” of western Wisconsin, carried the state for Kerry.
Republicans have gained massively in western Wisconsin since then, while losing ground in Waukesha and getting pummeled in Dane. Joe Biden lost Waukesha by around 56,000 votes; he won Dane by more than 181,000. The new Republican math, which relies on weaker Democratic margins in Milwaukee and a red shift in most rural counties, still doesn’t work without a landslide in its traditionally red suburbs.
“It’s going from blood red to pink, and heading into purple territory,” said Ben Wikler, the chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, as he spent Saturday catching up with party volunteers and candidates in the central part of the state. “If Harris gets close to 40% in Waukesha County, that’s probably the ball game. The Democratic parties in these places are just exploding in size and energy.”
Matt Mareno, the chairman of the Waukesha County Democrats, described an operation that had grown as the party saw more opportunities to cut the local GOP margin. For the first time in a presidential election, the party had a full-time paid staffer; ten volunteers from the statewide coordinated campaign were assigned to the county, up from one in 2016.
“Kamala has now done two events in the county itself, we had the cast of ‘The West Wing’ here — we are getting recognized now as a key part of infrastructure by Democratic decision makers,” he said.
That happened, said Mareno, even as Harris made more explicit appeals to Republicans and downplayed her progressivism. Some progressive activists had reached out with concerns about Waukesha County outreach like Harris’s stop with Cheney. One conversation usually was enough to calm them.
“What did Kamala give up to get that endorsement? The answer is nothing,” he said. “We haven’t had to moderate our positions. Trump and the GOP have moved so far off the cliff in terms of democracy and fair elections that these moderates and Republicans feel compelled to come over.”
That’s what the frustrated non-Democrats are saying. Karl Buschhaus, a 59-year old electrical engineering professor, told Semafor that he donated to Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP primary, and voted for Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson in 2016. In 2020, he supported Biden; in 2024, he began canvassing with the Waukesha Democrats every weekend. He ruled out supporting Trump without making any demand on Harris.
“We cannot have him in power again. His own people have said it,” said Buschhaus. “He can’t be trusted. I seriously worry we’ll head into another world war with him.”
David’s view
We can see the Democrats’ wrap-up strategy right now: Warnings of existential disaster for democracy if Donald Trump wins, and a suite of policy promises that are unlikely to offend non-Democrats.
If that works, it would work in the Republican suburbs that have continued to vote for Trump Republicans, but with crucial and growing defections. Last year, the Democratic-backed candidate for Wisconsin’s state supreme court candidate got 42% of the vote in Waukesha County, and nearly won Ozaukee, the least Republican of the “WOW” counties. Democrats doubt they can repeat those levels in an election with spending parity and the usual partisan lock-in. But it’s fueled their thinking that they could keep cutting GOP margins here and negate their losses elsewhere.
We know what those losses would look like. Harris is running weaker than Joe Biden with non-white voters and young men in polls. The story of frustrated Arab-Americans in southeast Michigan has been told well from a hundred angles — Harris obviously needs to add some voters to her pile to make up for tens of thousands of votes ceded to Trump, third parties, or blank ballots. Democrats are panicking about voters they used to count on.
If they eke out the election, it’ll be thanks to voters they never thought they could compete for before Trump, but who have nonetheless drifted their way across multiple cycles. It may be a less-discussed factor than, say, a dramatic shift in Gen Z that’s more novel and counterintuitive — we have a well-established cultural image of the suburban “Resistance” convert by now — but it is potentially decisive. The caveat: Many of them had stopped voting Republican before this election.
Room for Disagreement
There are Republicans who think that Harris’s outreach to the right can cost her. Oubai Shahbandar, the founder of Arab Americans for a Better America (ABE-PAC), said that Harris’s decision to campaign with Cheney was a “gift from God,” making it easier for the pro-Trump group to campaign for Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan. This week, the PAC rented a billboard truck with images of Harris and Cheney, mirroring what it was putting on 25 standing billboards around Wayne County.
“There is an image of Cheney looking directly into the eyes of Kamala from her town hall, and we are plastering that everywhere across the Detroit area,” he said. And Shabandar did not see the “democracy” issue that moved some Republicans moving any critics of Israel’s war in Gaza and Lebanon. “I haven’t seen one person talk about Jan. 6 in the community. It has never come up in any of my discussions, whether it’s a hookah bar, a Yemeni restaurant — nobody brings up Jan. 6.”
Notable
- In the New Yorker, Eliza Griswold reports from the field in Philadelphia’s suburbs. One Harris volunteer “scrolled over a map of a nearby subdivision and noted the political affiliations of the people on her list: many were registered as Republicans.”
- In Politico, Michael Kruse follows Democrats in North Carolina who are trying to turn out an even more promising group of voters, or so they think: “registered Democrats or left-leaning unaffiliateds who just didn’t vote in 2020.”