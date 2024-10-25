In Wisconsin and across the country, Democrats look to the suburbs to save them

WAUKESHA, Wis. – A few days before the Republican mayor of this Republican city endorsed Kamala Harris, Tiffany Koehler came to a nearby theater to hear the vice president speak. She got a prime spot inside the Brookfield venue where Harris talked with Liz Cheney about protecting democracy and abortion rights.

Koehler was impressed. But she was planning to vote against Donald Trump before she got there.

“When someone starts making fun and mocking people with disabilities, and making light of sexual assault, it continues this negative culture that we’re trying to eradicate,” said Koehler, 54, a former Republican candidate who distanced herself from the party in 2017 after initially supporting Trump. “This guy runs counter to everything — everything! — that I believe about service.”

AD

In every Midwestern swing state, as they look to rebuild their 2020 coalition and replace its missing parts, Democrats are campaigning hard for suburban moderates who used to vote solidly Republican. Every new voter with a story like Koehler’s can help them make up for a voter lost to Trump in the shakier parts of their base.

That’s meant stepped-up canvassing in places like the “WOW counties” outside of Milwaukee — Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington — and high-profile endorsements from frustrated Republicans. Harris celebrated on Thursday after Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said he was voting for her, after refusing to support Trump in 2016 and 2020, but staying mum in public.

“He’s already been impeached twice, he’s been convicted of felonies, and this is not what the United States needs,” Reilly told a local Fox News affiliate this week.

AD

Harris picked up another endorsement this week from Republican State Sen. Robert Cowles, who’s retiring after 42 years representing Green Bay. He explained to a local radio host that a Trump win would threaten the Constitution and a Harris win wouldn’t: “The country will go on, even with some liberal things that Harris might do.”

Republicans, who’ve watched their margins in the state’s third-largest county shrink for years, acknowledged the defections, but didn’t think they’d help Harris.

“I don’t think Democrats are making many inroads,” said Terry Dittrich, the chairman of the Waukesha County GOP, who denounced Mayor Reilly for supporting a “radical left” candidate. “They’ve got more signs this year — or at least, they’ve got bigger signs this year. They want it to seem like there’s a bigger presence. But the fact is, we’ve crushed them in 511 of 570 local elections in the last four years through our WisRed program.”