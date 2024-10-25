A clean energy ‘supermajor’ wants to expand its megadeal

The Scoop
One of the world’s biggest-ever deals to supply renewable power could get even bigger.
Brookfield Asset Management and Microsoft, which in May unveiled a 10.5-gigawatt green-power supply agreement potentially worth $15 billion, already want to expand the huge deal, the Canada-based fund’s chief investment officer for renewables told Semafor in an interview.
Jeh Vevaina said the current agreement, which involves Brookfield providing Microsoft with the electricity to power the tech giant’s data centers, could be extended to new geographies — it is currently concentrated on the US and Europe — as well as new technologies, from its current suite of solar, wind, and energy storage.
“They would be keen to expand it further, as would we,” Vevaina said. “And, it’s possible we do.” He added: “There’s a lot of interest out there. The market for these kinds of contracts, these kinds of partnerships… is very large.”
Know More
Toronto-based Brookfield is a giant, with nearly $1 trillion in assets under management by its own calculation and a heavy focus on real estate, though in recent years it has pushed more aggressively into infrastructure and renewable energy. In February, it announced it had raised $10 billion for a second energy transition-focused fund, after drawing in $15 billion two years earlier.
That huge size has given it outsized influence in the world of clean power, and Brookfield has not been shy about making major bets: Its 10.5 GW deal with Microsoft could ultimately result in $15 billion of capital expenditure, Vevaina said. Shortly after, it partnered with Singapore’s Temasek to buy the French renewable-power producer Neoen, valuing that company at €6.1 billion ($6.6 billion).
Taken together, those two transactions encapsulate Brookfield’s strategy when it comes to renewables: Its mammoth scale — it has almost 34 gigawatts of clean power-generating capacity, more than the total comparable figure for the UK — allows it to more easily finance the development of solar and wind, extract better terms from suppliers, and court the most lucrative customers.
“There’s a movement to scale,” Vevaina said. “So if you’re large, [if] you have these relationships with folks like Microsoft and others, you can really unlock a lot of value from a smaller developer that might not have those things.”
That’s where the Microsoft deal comes in. (Brookfield has others like it, including a similar, albeit smaller, one with Amazon.) Vevaina said Brookfield plans to use the existing pipeline of renewable projects in its portfolio to deliver power to the tech giant globally through a series of mini-deals, each at a different price point, but acknowledged it “would absolutely” look to acquire new power generation assets as well as entire companies in order to meet fast-growing demand: “We are very bullish on the sector, and we are constantly out there, looking for good acquisition opportunities and growth.” It will also look at technologies beyond solar and wind power, including small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), he said.
“The market is so large, and the pie keeps growing,” he said. “This is a big opportunity for us.”
In part, that is driven by data center demand that Vevaina said will be even higher than the most aggressive forecasts of multifold increases in electricity requirements in the coming decades. (Brookfield also operates its own data centers.) “It’s really staggering scale. I think it’s going to drive quite a lot of growth for renewables [and] other technologies like storage and SMRs.”
Prashant’s view
Vevaina framed Brookfield’s approach — of acquiring and expanding renewables companies, while agreeing long-term, globe-spanning deals with tech firms and other clients desperate for that electricity — as that of a clean energy “supermajor.”
A number of companies, including Danish wind power giant Orsted and US renewable energy company NextEra, have been dubbed supermajors, but Brookfield stands apart in that it is not, in fact, an energy company. Yet it has, since at least 2022, been describing itself as a “supermajor.”
The term has for decades been reserved for oil and gas giants like Chevron or Shell, so to see renewables companies and investors claim a moniker with clear overtones of the fossil-fuel industry is surprising. (“The only point we’re making with that is just about scale,” Vevaina told me.)
Brookfield’s dealmaking also reflects a broader trend in the world of green power: The role of private investors. Two of the firm’s entities — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Renewable Partners — are listed on the New York Stock Exchange, but the privately held parent company controlled more than 30% of the former and nearly 50% of the latter, according to the most recent SEC filings available.
Private investors in 2022 were responsible for a record-breaking amount of investment in renewables and clean power companies, according to S&P Global. Whereas publicly traded oil and gas firms dominated the energy system of the 20th century, private ones are playing an ever-bigger role as time goes on.
That reflects the market dynamics of the energy transition in multiple ways. For one, fossil fuel investors have been loath to support strategies that see public oil and gas companies shift away from what has been a lucrative industry with dependable dividends, even as oil prices have whipsawed. In addition, major clean energy projects like solar or wind farms require huge upfront investment and have tighter profit margins than those of oil and gas, a worry for publicly listed companies that are subject to quarterly earnings reports. Their scale also helps. Higher interest rates, supply chain struggles, and persistent inflation in recent years have hammered smaller solar developers, in particular in the US and Europe, driving a wave of consolidation.
Room for Disagreement
Despite its green power credentials, Brookfield has been criticized for the extent of its fossil fuel investments: A report by three advocacy groups said this month that the firm’s actual carbon footprint is far larger than publicly reported, mostly due to its ownership of the private equity firm Oaktree Capital, through which it holds stakes in 29 fossil fuel companies.
Brookfield sharply disputed the report’s findings, though, with a spokesperson saying in a statement: “This report contains significant factual inaccuracies, incomplete information and a flawed methodology.” (It is not alone in having such a response: Blackstone, which was also criticized in the report, told Pensions & Investments that it included “a considerable number of ‘fossil fuel assets’ where we do not have an investment — creating significant errors in their figures.”)