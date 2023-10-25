Mike Johnson elected US House speaker

Rep. Mike Johnson, a four-term congressman from Louisiana, is the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Johnson won a vote on the floor of the House on Wednesday, meaning the House will be able to get back to regular business three weeks after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the speakership post.

All 220 Republicans voted in support of Johnson, a rare show of unity after weeks of intraparty chaos. Before Johnson, the GOP nominated three people for speaker — Reps. Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, and Tom Emmer — and two of those bids flamed out even before a floor vote. Emmer’s nomination lasted just four hours Thursday afternoon before he dropped out.

Every Democrat voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., who tallied 209 votes.

After being elected, Johnson said on social media that he “will advance a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration, and support our allies abroad.” He added: “And we will restore sanity to a government desperately in need of it.”