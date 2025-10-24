HP plans to build millions of computers in Saudi

HP is set to build millions of devices in Saudi Arabia with the majority earmarked for export into the wider Middle East and North Africa region, in a move that is a significant win for the kingdom’s plan to boost manufacturing and exports.

The US-based electronics maker has partnered with a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund to develop a manufacturing facility in Riyadh, Fadle Saad, managing director of HP’s Middle East and North Africa headquarters, told Semafor. HP expects to be able to manufacture “millions” of devices in Saudi Arabia before 2030, and is already considering an expansion of its manufacturing plant in Riyadh.

“We are able to scale this facility very quickly,” Saad said. He declined to comment on how much the company will invest in Saudi Arabia.

Made in partnership with SAMI Advanced Electronics Company, which is owned by Public Investment Fund, HP will initially produce a desktop PC designed for artificial intelligence and focused on enterprise customers, according to Saad.