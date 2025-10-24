JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will host a glitzy 90th anniversary celebration in Riyadh on Sunday, joined by Saudi ministers and the head of the country’s state-controlled oil giant, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring the close links between the US bank and key Saudi institutions.

The CEO of the world’s biggest bank by market capitalization is also planning to be in Riyadh to speak at the Future Investment Initiative conference on Tuesday, the flagship event backed by Saudi’s nearly $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund.

Joining him at the JPMorgan party, which will also mark the opening of the bank’s new regional headquarters for its Saudi operations, will be Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, who sits on JPMorgan’s international advisory council, according to the people familiar. Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, a former member of the JPMorgan advisory council, is expected to attend along with Mohammed al Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister, the people said.

“As we celebrate more than 90 years of doing business in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we are excited to continue to build on our legacy, invest in the future, and work alongside our clients and partners to unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation,” Bader Alamoudi, JPMorgan’s senior country officer for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said in a statement to Semafor.