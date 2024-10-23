One big loophole threatens the global energy transition

The growth of coal-fired power plants has been a key driver of both economic and emissions growth in South and Southeast Asia. These densely populated and fast-growing regions — with a greater population than Europe and the US combined — industrialized much later than their Western counterparts, meaning their younger coal plants can still be run profitably but require a financing model that incentivizes early retirements.

That is what Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETP) seek to accomplish, pooling financial resources and technical support from G7 nations for select poorer countries to wean themselves off coal faster than they otherwise would, a major global priority given that coal is by far the dirtiest fossil fuel. Thus far, JETPs have been agreed with Indonesia, Senegal, South Africa, and Vietnam.

The JETPs — as well as no-coal pledges from Asian nations and major lenders — all have loopholes, however, with captive coal chief among them.

Captive coal is largely built to fuel industrial parks or energy-intensive factories, including smelters, nickel and lithium processing, and electric vehicle factories. Currently, according to Global Energy Monitor (GEM), captive coal plants are operating or planned in India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Closing or cutting off captive coal was not included in the latest set of JETPs, and three multilateral development banks — the World Bank, the ADB, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) — all have loopholes in their coal policies that could allow them to continue financing captive coal, according to an investigation led by the nonprofit Recourse and their regional partner Trend Asia. In Indonesia, for example, they identified two captive coal investments linked to funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private-sector arm.

“They stopped funding coal due to its high CO2 emissions and social impacts on local communities,” said Daniel Willis, Recourse’s finance campaign manager. “But a captive coal plant will equally produce emissions and have damaging social impacts.”

The report found no evidence that ADB currently finances any captive coal plants, but warned that its policies don’t preclude future captive coal financing. In an interview, Morris said ADB is focused on finding ways to more quickly shut down grid-connected coal plants, including by raising funds to buy them out through the sale of carbon credits.

AIIB didn’t respond to Semafor’s request for comment. IFC defended its policies and stated via email that Recourse’s report was “misleading in the way that it describes the size of the issue,” and expressed confidence that the “vast majority of lending… excludes financing of coal-related projects up front.”

Willis noted, however, that IFC policies fell short due to their reliance on the World Bank’s Green Equity Approach, which specifically excludes captive coal.

“If the IFC is serious and doesn’t want to finance the many new captive coal power plants, it has a very simple solution,” he said: “Remove the financing loopholes that it has introduced.”

Willis voiced concern that IFC, AIIB, and ADB loopholes could mean that funding would continue flowing into planned or under-construction captive coals plants in Indonesia, as well as two plants in eastern India with overall capacity of about 2 gigawatts, an already-operational 1.5GW facility in Vietnam, and a 52-megawatt power station in the Philippines.

China’s pledge to stop financing coal power abroad also appears to have a captive-coal carveout: Indonesia, which is striving to become a major player in the processing of minerals necessary for the energy transition, has at least 10.8 GW of operational captive coal capacity, and 14.4 GW planned, many of which are to support joint-venture projects between Chinese and Indonesian companies.