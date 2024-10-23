Gisèle Pelicot takes stand in France mass rape trial

Gisèle Pelicot, the woman at the center of a mass rape trial in France, took the stand on Wednesday.

Her husband, Dominique, is accused of drugging her and arranging for her to be raped, while unconscious, by dozens of men over nine years: 50 others also face charges. Dominique was detained for other sexual crimes in 2020, and investigations revealed videos of the rapes.

“I want all women who have been raped to say: Madame Pelicot did it, I can too. I don’t want them to be ashamed any longer,” Pelicot told the court in Avignon, referencing her decision to request an open trial.