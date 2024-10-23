Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Gisèle Pelicot takes stand in France mass rape trial

Tom Chivers and Mizy Clifton
Oct 23, 2024, 8:42am EDT
Europe
Gisèle Pelicot photographed in a blue blouse at a courthouse in Avignon, France
Manon Cruz/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Gisèle Pelicot, the woman at the center of a mass rape trial in France, took the stand on Wednesday.

Her husband, Dominique, is accused of drugging her and arranging for her to be raped, while unconscious, by dozens of men over nine years: 50 others also face charges. Dominique was detained for other sexual crimes in 2020, and investigations revealed videos of the rapes.

“I want all women who have been raped to say: Madame Pelicot did it, I can too. I don’t want them to be ashamed any longer,” Pelicot told the court in Avignon, referencing her decision to request an open trial.

AD