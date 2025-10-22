T. Rex to be the star of new Abu Dhabi museum

Stan, a nearly complete skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex, is set to be the star attraction when the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi opens next month.

The specimen, dating back some 67 million years, is a relative newcomer in a museum that will explore 13.8 billion years of natural history, starting from the Big Bang to the evolution of life on Earth, with a focus on the Arabian Peninsula. Opening Nov. 22, the Natural History Museum is part of Abu Dhabi’s burgeoning Cultural District, a cluster of museums on Saadiyat Island, and will have neighbors such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.