Richard Attias & Associates, the organizer of Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference, will “definitely” go public in Riyadh next year, according to the firm’s namesake founder.

“We are in the IPO readiness process,” Attias told Semafor. “It will happen in 2026, definitely.” He expects to have a clearer view of the firm’s valuation by the end of the year but declined to provide financial details.

The company, majority-owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, has offices in Beijing, Dakar, Dubai, New York, and Paris. Since launching the first Future Investment Initiative (FII) in 2017, it has consistently brought the world’s biggest names in business and finance to Riyadh each October, and has expanded to smaller editions in Brazil, Europe, and the US.

Beyond business summits, it also organizes cultural and sporting events like the opening of the men’s soccer Africa Cup of Nations and the Mayor’s Summit during the COP21 climate conference in Paris.