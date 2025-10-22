Events Email Briefings
Dubai squeezes in more flights thanks to AI

Oct 22, 2025, 8:18am EDT
A plane at Dubai airport.
Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Dubai International Airport was able to add 35 flights per day by optimizing operations using artificial intelligence, The National reported.

The world’s busiest international hub is nearing its 100 million passenger-per-year capacity, and leaning on technology to speed up turnarounds has the potential to generate an additional $300,000 a day in revenue. Aviation is a major industry for Dubai — forecast to comprise 32% of the emirate’s economy and a quarter of its jobs by 2030 — and the city is building a new airport designed to handle 260 million passengers a year by 2050.

Kelsey Warner
