Qatar nurtures startups going for ‘bottom-of-the-pyramid fortunes’

The Middle East’s competition to attract the biggest startups — if there ever was one — is over: Saudi Arabia and the UAE have won. Qatar is taking a different approach, leaning on the data it has collected through philanthropy and social investing over recent decades to incubate startups focused on the climate and on solving problems for the world’s poor.

Leading this effort is Rama Chakaki, the new president of Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of the royal family’s nonprofit Qatar Foundation that houses US universities, research institutions, and top health care facilities in Doha. After working in US venture capital firms, Chakaki saw a “detachment from reality” in Silicon Valley, which she says doesn’t interact with poor people in the US, let alone the rest of the world. Creating companies that serve this demographic is not only ethical, she said, but can be profitable when scaled.

“Nobody was really looking at the golden opportunity that exists globally now: as the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, there’s a fortune at the bottom of the pyramid that nobody’s addressing,” she said in an interview.

QSTP has incubated about 200 companies (up from 50 when Chakaki arrived in May), providing startups with roughly $100,000 in value through workspace, technological tools, and access to graduate student interns. Chakaki is focusing on bringing in companies that can use the data amassed by Qatar Foundation’s ecosystem, as well as those that have products and services that can address issues in places like Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria — which have a need for technology, are ignored by large companies, and have the potential to grow rapidly.