A fake fight over Gaza refugees shows how the GOP has changed since 2016

South Carolina Republicans were worried. In early 2015, the Obama administration was looking to place thousands of people fleeing war-torn Syria; a refugee resettlement group had just opened an office in Spartanburg County. Gov. Nikki Haley, newly re-elected by 14 points, wrote county GOP officials a letter, to allay their fears.

“South Carolina, along with 48 other states, has proudly welcomed refugees from around the world,” Haley wrote. She would ask the State Department for “greater transparency” in how it screened refugees; if they passed vetting, Americans couldn’t “allow fear to erode America’s place in the world as accepting of immigrants who chose to come legally and contribute as citizens.”

Seven months later, Haley reversed course, urging the government not to “resettle any Syrian refugees” in her state, explaining that the vetting wouldn’t catch potential terrorists. And this week, after Ron DeSantis falsely claimed that Haley saw Gazans as potential refugees, she told Fox News that she didn’t.

“I’ve always said we shouldn’t take any Gazan refugees in the U.S.,” Haley said. “I said it when I was at the U.N. — that we shouldn’t take Syrian refugees [in] the U.S.”

The brief, bitter exchange over a non-existent refugee issue was a sideshow in the Israel-Gaza conflict; Israel’s Arab neighbors have refused to take in anyone fleeing the region. But it demonstrated just how much the Republicans who want to beat Donald Trump have adopted his politics — and how DeSantis, now trailing Haley in some early primary states, sees any deviation from it as a weakness to exploit.

“It shows an instinct on her behalf [to] try to cater to elite opinion,” DeSantis told Megyn Kelly this week. “She’s still suffering under the illusions, which should have been wiped away after dealing with Iraq and Afghanistan, that somehow people in that part of the world just yearn to live in American-style democracy and freedom.”

Haley’s critics on the right were glad to see her drawn out on the issue. Lee Bright, a former state senator from Spartanburg County, recalled how Haley had opposed the local conservatives who rallied against bringing Syrian refugees, even throttling a bill that would have made aid groups liable if refugees ended up committing crimes in America.

“She was for it initially, and then she flipped,” said Bright, who also opposed Haley when she took the Confederate flag down from its place near the state capitol. “If Nicky Haley and Nancy Mace aren’t connected through political DNA, I would be amazed. They are both on every side of every issue.”

Evangelicals who supported refugee resettlement saw 2015 as a political turning point. Dr. Russell Moore, then a leader of the Southern Baptist Convention, said that Haley had been “a voice of reason,” and not “cruel and vindictive,” at a moment when some right-wing activists were advancing refugee conspiracy theories.

“I’ve heard it from presidential candidates, but almost nothing from regular people,” Moore said. “There was a lot of grassroots angst about Syrian refugees, for a long time, and governors responded to that.” But the response from candidates was “not surprising, given the atmosphere right now.”