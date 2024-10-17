EU backs nuclear power ahead of COP29

European Union ministers agreed to support nuclear energy as part of the fight against climate change ahead of next month’s COP29 summit, a marked shift on a power source that has long divided the bloc.

The Netherlands, France, and some eastern European nations called for more “institutional support” for nuclear energy, as well as for the technology to be integrated into new EU energy regulations. However, Germany, Austria, and Denmark expressed concerns that resources could be funneled away from renewable energy technology.