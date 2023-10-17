The 2024 GOP race leaves donors cold, and other takeaways from FEC week.

Donald Trump had his best fundraising quarter of the year, boosted significantly by donations after his arraignment in Georgia — more than $7 million in a few days, some for the mugshot T-shirts that started showing up at his rallies. He lapped the field with $24.5 million, with nearly $37.6 million on hand.

Sounds impressive, until you realize that Trump raised slightly less than Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren did over the same period four years ago. Small donors continue to zone out on this primary, at least relative to the interest they showed in the last competitive nomination fight. Nikki Haley’s best-ever quarterly total, $8.2 million, fell short of what Andrew Yang had raised in this quarter; Ron DeSantis raised $11.2 million, a bit less than Kamala Harris raised in the final months before her 2020 campaign fell apart.

Democrats and Republicans don’t run the same kind of campaigns, obviously: Every major candidate in this race is relying on a super PAC, for everything from field (Ron DeSantis’s Never Back Down) to TV ads (Nikki Haley’s Stand for America Fund) to a plan to buy TV ads replaced by a plan to spend on field (Tim Scott’s Trust in the Mission PAC).

But big donors are getting a little tired of investing in Trump challengers who’ve struggled to make the primary competitive. DeSantis’ fundraising tumbled by 45% since the second fundraising quarter, and Scott’s fell by 20%, as their most reliable donors got tapped out. With the notable exceptions of Haley and Christie, most challengers burned through cash — Mike Pence ended the quarter with $1.2 million to spend and half as much debt to pay.