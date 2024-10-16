World nears new ‘age of electricity’

China is leading a new “age of electricity,” the International Energy Agency said, as fossil fuel demand looks set to peak by decade-end.

The global energy watchdog’s annual report said clean energy is being added at “an unprecedented rate,” faster than the growth in energy demand and enough to push fossil fuels into decline. China accounted for 60% of new renewable energy in 2023, it said, and its solar generation alone is on course to exceed the US’ total electricity demand by the early 2030s.

The IEA noted, though, that uncertainty remained high due to wars involving oil-producing Russia and the Middle East. Meanwhile, India wants to challenge China’s clean-energy dominance: New Delhi is planning a $109 billion investment in its electricity grid to incorporate new renewable sources.