The US’ most important climate elections this fall are local

With Kamala Harris and Donald Trump neck-in-neck for the White House, and a good chance that Republicans could win both houses of Congress, local races like District 17 of Arizona’s state senate are an increasingly important venue for the future of US climate policy. State lawmakers wield considerable influence over how states set clean energy targets and whether they seek to access federal funding for climate initiatives. But climate activist groups have historically underinvested in supporting pro-climate candidates in local races — limited financial and human resources have usually been seen as better invested in high-profile national races. That’s starting to change as the collective stakes of local races become more clear, said Caroline Spears, executive director of the advocacy group Climate Cabinet, which supports local candidates.

In Arizona, a Democrat-controlled legislature would likely focus on overturning Republican policies designed to slow the energy transition, including a law prohibiting restrictions on the use of natural gas in buildings.

And much of the attention is focused on District 17, where a tight race is underway between Vince Leach, a Republican who served in the legislature from 2015 until losing a primary race in 2022 and is now fighting to get back in, and John McLean, a Democrat new to politics who worked most of his career in defense engineering. The district is mostly white and upper middle class, and has been gerrymandered to favor Republican candidates, who have represented it for years. But one-third of voters there are registered as independents, and the primary loss this year of the far-right, Trump-boosting incumbent Justine Wadsack suggests some moderate District 17 voters may be losing patience with the current direction of the GOP, putting the district in play as one of just four tightly-contested seats needed to flip majority control of the state legislature to Democrats for the first time since the 1960s.

Arizona isn’t the only state where climate policy hinges on a small number of key local races this year. Minnesota Democrats are within a few seats of losing the margin that allowed them to pass, under Gov. Tim Walz, a law to move the state to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. Control of the state legislatures of Michigan, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania are also up for grabs. North Carolina is facing a gubernatorial election in which the candidates are sharply divided on climate issues. Arizona and Montana will also elect new members for the agencies that regulate electric utilities, with important implications for the rollout of renewables. Washington state will vote on whether to repeal its ambitious cap-and-trade law.