Dubai tech conference Gitex is all about AI

One of the world’s biggest tech conferences is, unsurprisingly, all about AI.

At GITEX Global in Dubai this week, thousands of exhibitors and startups are showcasing chips and software designed to fulfill the productivity promise of artificial intelligence. Infrastructure is making the biggest headlines: telecom operator du unveiled a 500,000-square-meter facility that will eventually provide one gigawatt of power; Khazna Data Centers announced plans to more than double its UAE capacity to 650 megawatts; and China’s Alibaba Cloud said it would open a second data center in Dubai.

On stage, discussions explored what the future may hold. OpenAI’s Sam Altman spoke virtually with Abu Dhabi AI conglomerate G42’s Peng Xiao about “AI-native societies,” while other executives focused on more tangible tools to enhance government services and boost business performance today.