Abu Dhabi’s MGX part of $40B Aligned Data Centers acquisition

A group of investors including Abu Dhabi’s MGX agreed to buy Texas-based Aligned Data Centers in a deal valued at about $40 billion.

The Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership, MGX, and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners will buy Aligned from funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management and other investors. Aligned designs, builds, and operates data centers, and has a portfolio of 50 facilities with more than 5 gigawatts of operational and planned capacity.

MGX — which is backed by Mubadala and AI firm G42 — has a target of $100 billion in assets. It has invested in the recent $6.6 billion OpenAI share buyback that values the generative AI leader at $500 billion, and backed the $100 billion Stargate initiative announced by the Trump administration — alongside OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle — to fund AI infrastructure.