Abu Dhabi-backed flying taxis take off in Egypt

Abu Dhabi is launching a long-sought-after flying taxi service — in Cairo.

Air Taxi Egypt, a new offering from Abu Dhabi Aviation, will debut its services at the El Gouna Film Festival this week, ferrying passengers from Cairo to the resort town, and plans to open air routes in the gridlocked capital. The firm, majority-owned by sovereign wealth fund ADQ, is also leading a deal with California-based Archer Aviation to bring air taxi services to Abu Dhabi. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said this month it will retrofit its helipad for Archer’s electric vertical take-off vehicles.

Dubai’s civil aviation regulator is meanwhile focused on expanding deliveries by drone, AGBI reported. A second phase of a project with Chinese manufacturer Keeta Drone is expected to launch ahead of the Dubai Air Show next month, expanding coverage from a small pilot project in a single area of Dubai to cover nearly a third of the emirate by 2026.