Saudi Arabia’s stock market regulator is pushing companies to sell a bigger share of their stock to retail investors during initial public offerings, in the latest move to try to boost liquidity on the exchange, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Capital Market Authority has asked several companies planning IPOs in the coming months to allocate 30% of the shares on offer to retail investors, three people with knowledge of the plans said. The requests from the CMA have been made informally, and there’s no regulatory requirement to increase the retail tranche, according to the people.

The CMA’s official rules give companies selling stock and their financial advisers leeway to decide how much to offer to individual investors. Typically firms have allocated 10% of share offerings to retail traders, although some of the most recent IPOs have allocated a fifth of the offering to retail investors. The stock exchange itself offered 30% of its IPO shares to retail investors in 2021.

The regulator didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.