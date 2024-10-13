Analysis: A path to a Gulf-Lebanon rapprochement

The strained relationship between several Gulf countries and Lebanon can be restored — but it’s up to the Lebanese to turn the page on Hezbollah and form a unity government that pursues their own interests, not Tehran’s.

Some observers may misinterpret Gulf Arab states as having taken a passive stance on the war in Gaza and the escalation in Lebanon. In fact, the absence of military maneuvers, oil embargos, and aggressive, nonsensical rhetoric that plagued our region since the days of Abdel Nasser, reflects a new dynamic and pragmatic leadership with vision and courage to adapt. Gulf countries’ well-documented stance on Israel’s illegal occupation and the indiscriminate killing of civilians remains unchanged, but they now pursue results through more effective, diplomatic channels.

Since last November, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan has been spearheading an Arab and Islamic delegation, touring the world to get a Palestinian state recognized. The result: an international coalition backs the two state solution, Palestine enjoys recognition from 140 countries, and has a permanent seat at the United Nations General Assembly. This is in addition to huge amounts of aid, including a recently announced monthly stipend to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and its surroundings.

But Lebanon is a slightly different situation. Israel withdrew 25 years ago, and had Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah declared the mission accomplished and participated in the political process rather than meddle in it, he would have been considered a hero rather than a traitor in the eyes of many. Instead, Hezbollah turned its guns inward, hijacked the government decision-making process, and turned Lebanon into a failed state. Many Lebanese, including some Shia, will never forgive him for that, particularly because they feel this current conflict has been imposed on them.

Hezbollah was behind the assassination of the Saudi-backed Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, the drug trade to Gulf countries, and runs arms and sends mercenaries to support Iranian interests in Syria and Yemen. Despite distancing itself from the Lebanese government, Saudi Arabia and several Gulf nations remained committed to sending aid to the Lebanese people during the pandemic and after the Beirut port explosion. Saudi Arabia has also just established an air bridge to deliver aid to Lebanon.

Politically, however, Riyadh has signaled several times it is ready to reset relations and support Beirut fully, but — for geopolitical reasons and sectarian sensitivities — won’t intervene in internal politics. It’s now up to the Lebanese people and their elected politicians to prioritize their interests over Iran’s. Or, at the very least, be able to manage the relationship with Tehran so that Beirut is no longer used as a pawn against Gulf countries on one hand, while it asks for support from them on the other.

Iraq’s example provides a potential blueprint. Despite Iran’s strong influence after the 2003 US invasion and repeated blunders, Iraqi politicians — particularly former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi — successfully navigated a path toward improved relations with Riyadh in recent years. A similar outcome could be possible for Lebanon.

To be blunt: With Nasrallah’s death, and Hezbollah’s weakening, there’s an opening for an alternative, and more reasonable Shia strongman to emerge and steer the country out of its misery. The most logical choice is Nabih Berri, the 86-year-old Speaker of Parliament who has held his position since 1992.

As the “other” prominent Shia player in Lebanese politics, this may be his last chance to rescue the nation and end his career on a high. Apart from his sectarian sway, he has the authority to facilitate the election of a president and prime minister — two positions that have remained vacant for too long due to political stagnation.

Saudi media has hinted in recent days that Berri would receive the support needed for such a move. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s recent 40-minute phone call with him underscores the stakes. The question now is whether Berri can shape a legacy that brings back Lebanon from the brink.

Faisal J. Abbas is an award-winning journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Arab News.