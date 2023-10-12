Amazon drought kills dolphins and threatens Brazil’s Indigenous communities

Brazil’s Indigenous communities are urging the government to declare a state of emergency over the drought. Some villages have been left without clean drinking water, food, or medicine because crucial waterways have dried up, cutting off access. “Indigenous people have to walk long distances in the rainforest to find potable water, and the poor quality of water is making people ill,” Mariazinha Bare, an Indigenous advocate, told Reuters. At least 250,000 people have been impacted by the drought, and that number is expected to double by the end of the year.