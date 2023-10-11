The World Bank is ignoring a key step in fighting climate change

Economists estimate that developing countries need to raise at least $1 trillion per year by 2030 in climate finance from external sources for the world to meet the Paris Agreement warming goals. Multilateral development banks are generally happy to get behind this goal and do what they can to lend more — they’re banks, after all.

But for many countries, new lending may be deeply counterproductive, as it adds to what is already a crushing debt burden. The U.N. reported last week that 3.3 billion people live in countries that spend more on interest payments than on health and education. Yet debt relief is a solution that none of the decisive players are incentivized to advocate for.

In a recent study, Gallagher and his colleagues found that the 61 countries under the greatest debt distress — mostly in Africa, South Asia, and island nations — owe about $992 billion in external debt, of which 40% is due to multilateral development banks (MDBs) and the IMF. About 80% of the overall figure needs to be restructured, Gallagher argues. The question is how.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and other leading advocates for climate finance reform have proposed that countries’ debt repayments be postponed following natural disasters. The Seychelles and Gabon have experimented with innovative debt-for-nature swaps, in which debt is reduced in exchange for new conservation policies. Barbados is also considering such a deal, its finance minister told Reuters this week. But most of it will have to be simply written off, a “haircut” that could amount to $500 billion, according to Gallagher.

Historically, MDBs have been willing to take sizable haircuts on developing countries’ debt (especially when prodded by Bono). Helping countries out of debt distress ultimately saves MDBs money, because highly-indebted countries can more easily qualify for MDB grants (as opposed to loans). But MDBs are reluctant to support debt relief now because doing so would jeopardize their AAA credit ratings, which are essential for them to lend money more cheaply than commercial banks. At a deeper level, individual bankers within MDBs are incentivized only to get as much money out the door as possible.

Gallagher proposes a two-part solution. One, MDBs should be responsible for a smaller share of debt relief, to reflect the fact that they are already lending money at lower rates than the private sector or China, the other top lender (in Gallagher’s analysis, private lenders would need to cover some of the difference, no small obstacle). And, he suggests, the wealthiest countries should direct more of their contributions to the MDBs into debt relief trusts, which already exist to cover MDBs’ losses from haircuts but are currently close to empty. But that’s a political challenge, since wiping out a pile of old debt isn’t a sexy way to spend money in the eyes of taxpayers.

“Politicians can barely get it together to raise the balance sheet,” Gallagher said. “There’s no momentum to clean up a mess from the past.”