Stockholm bans diesel and petrol vehicles from city center

Jenna Moon /

Stockholm has announced a ban on diesel and petrol-powered vehicles in its city center, beginning in 2025.

“Nowadays, the air in Stockholm causes babies to have lung conditions and the elderly to die prematurely. It is a completely unacceptable situation,” the city’s vice mayor for transport Lars Stromgren said.

The move will mean that only electric vehicles can drive in the city center, though some exceptions will be made for vans and hybrid vehicles. Stockholm’s new policy follows the establishment of low-emission zones in cities around Europe, including London, Antwerp, and Berlin.