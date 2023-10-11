Cenk Uygur running for president as Democrat

Progressive pundit Cenk Uygur will challenge President Biden for the Democratic nomination, offering himself as an alternative to an incumbent who “is definitely going to lose” if he makes it to the general election.

“I’m going to do whatever I can to help him decide that this is not the right path,” Uygur, 53, told Semafor, as he prepared to file for the 2024 Nevada primary. “If he retires now, he’s a hero: He beat Trump, he did a good job of being a steward of the economy. If he doesn’t, he loses to Trump, and he’s the villain of the story.”

The founder of The Young Turks media channel had repeatedly urged Biden to quit the race, calling his re-election bid “intensely selfish,” and warning that it made a Trump victory likelier.

He’d urged “at least a dozen people” to enter the race before deciding to try for it himself, as “proxy” for Democratic opposition to Biden, focusing on “popular issues” like a higher minimum wage, a “public option” for healthcare, and paid family leave.

“It isn’t like I have giant policy disagreements with Biden,” Uygur said. “I actually intend to fight for those incredibly popular policies and pass them. Biden hasn’t tried that, because his donors don’t want him to.”

Uygur was born in Istanbul, and immigrated to the United States from Turkey in 1978, but believed that the Constitution’s “natural born citizen” clause wouldn’t disqualify him from running. The issue would end up in the Supreme Court, he said, and be a “slam dunk” victory.

“That’s another good reason to run,” he said. “I’m tired of 25 million Americans having this albatross around their neck.”