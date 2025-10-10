Dubai notches another record quarter for luxury home sales

The highest-priced home sale in Dubai in the third quarter, worth $95.3 million, was a seven-bedroom mansion in the city’s La Mer district, according to real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

The city recorded 17 deals valued at more than $25 million, as the luxury housing market notched another record quarter for homes sold above $10 million.

Dubai has “cemented its status as a safe haven for international and local buyers,” Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East and North Africa research at Knight Frank, said in a statement. The wealthiest buyers from China, Hong Kong, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the UK have expressed interest in paying more than $80 million for a home in the city this year, highlighting a “clear gap in the market of uber-luxury housing.”