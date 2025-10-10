ADNOC announces plan to distribute $43B in dividends

ADNOC plans to distribute 158 billion dirhams ($43 billion) in dividends across its six publicly listed companies by 2030 — nearly double what’s been paid since its first units were listed in 2017. The announcement gives “investors and shareholders clear visibility of dividend distributions,” Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC’s Group CEO, said at the company’s inaugural Investor Majlis in Abu Dhabi. (It was a hospitable affair, with Arabic coffee and finger sandwiches flowing.)

The listed units — including ADNOC’s liquefied natural gas producer, petrol stations, petchems, drilling, and logistics firms — have a combined market capitalization of about $150 billion and already account for nearly 40% of dividends on the Abu Dhabi bourse. ADNOC said the payout represents a minimum target, as its companies aim to boost productivity through AI tools that have cut maintenance downtime and sped up exploration timelines.