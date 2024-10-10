Hurricanes, floods, and droughts: The impact of extreme weather is being felt around the world

Extreme weather events are increasingly international concerns, with deadly and economically catastrophic hurricanes hitting the US, record-high flooding across huge swathes of West and Central Africa, and historic drought in Latin America.

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida Wednesday, leaving millions without power and leading to critical shortages of IV fluids in hospitals.

In Chad, the Logone river surged to its highest level on record in September. West and Central Africa — two of the world’s poorest regions — have for weeks been battered by an above-average monsoon that has displaced millions and stymied trade.

Meanwhile, Latin America has been grappling with drought, and as water levels hit record lows several countries that rely on hydropower are struggling to generate enough electricity to meet demand. Ecuador dismissed its energy minister Wednesday over rolling power blackouts that have devastated the economy.