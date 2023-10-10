Help Israel, blame Biden: 2024 Republicans converge in response to Hamas attack

The Republican candidates for president agree on two things about Hamas’s attack on Israel: They’d give the Jewish state anything it needed, and whatever came next would be Joe Biden’s fault.

“The atrocities we’re witnessing in Israel would never have happened if I was president,” Donald Trump said in Wolfeboro, N.H. on Monday, promising to reinstate “the travel ban on terror-afflicted countries” if he won in 2024.

“I can tell you this: I wouldn’t have slept through those attacks,” Ron DeSantis told a town hall audience in Cedar Rapids on Sunday. “If I were in the White House. I’d have been up at 2 in the morning, and we would have been doing what we need to do to protect this country.”

In a Tuesday speech at the Hudson Institute, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott went further, saying that the president had “blood on his hands” by not doing more, earlier, to support Israel. “His weakness invited the attack,” Scott said. “His cash giveaways to Iran funded the attack.”

Hours into the war, most of the GOP field had condemned the Biden administration for not linking Hamas’ attack more strongly to Iran. One by one, they suggested that the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian assets — earmarked for humanitarian purposes, as part of prisoner swap — was tantamount to helping finance the attack. “They’re moving money around as we speak,” Nikki Haley told MSNBC, “because they know that $6 billion is going to be released.”

On CNN, Mike Pence took a shot at his higher-polling rivals — “this is what happens when we have leading voices like Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis signaling retreat from America’s role as leader of the free world” — but reserved the most blame for Biden.

“President Joe Biden’s kowtowing for the last two-and-a-half years to the mullahs in Iran, lifting sanctions, begging them to get back in the Iran nuclear deal, and then paying $6 billion in a ransom for hostages, I think set the conditions for this unprecedented terrorist attack,” Pence said on Sunday.

There was no dissent from that from any Republican candidate; they differed only in how they wanted to punish Iran, and how much they worried that terror could come to America, too. DeSantis went to a Florida synagogue on Tuesday to announce new state sanctions on Iranian business, while balking at a question from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on whether America should support Israeli strikes on Iran: “It’s too soon to tell.”