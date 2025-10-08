Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has appointed Morgan Stanley and Riyad Capital as advisers on an initial public offering of a wholly owned cybersecurity firm, Saudi Information Technology Co. (SITE), according to three people familiar with the matter.The listing, expected next year, is part of PIF’s strategy to monetize investments in mature companies it owns and help expand the range of industries represented on the local stock exchange.

PIF and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Riyad Capital didn’t respond to requests for comment.