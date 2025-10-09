KKR sees Gulf on the path to global financial hub status

Gulf countries are on the cusp of reaping rewards from decades of investment and regulatory overhauls and may soon challenge global financial hubs such as Hong Kong, London, and Singapore, the head of global macro and asset allocation at investment giant KKR said in an interview.

Fresh off a tour of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE — his second trip to the region this year — Henry H. McVey told Semafor he saw a region moving in the right direction in terms of diversification and providing opportunities for both expats and citizens, especially with the rise of women in the workforce in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom, he added, shared a curious trait with Israel: Both countries have growing, relatively wealthy populations, which is an important baseline for future growth.

“The region is moving from being an area where people came just to raise capital to one where it’s becoming a hub of investment,” McVey said. “Gulf economies are advancing on digitalization and are more geared towards consumption upgrades and global trade. It feels like it’s a good time for the region.”

To compete on a global scale, however, Gulf countries will need to deploy capital more efficiently, and their companies and workforce will have to step up productivity, McVey said.