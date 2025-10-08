Dubai ports giant pushes for Somaliland recognition

The News
Dubai’s global ports and logistics company DP World wants Somaliland — where it operates a port — to be recognized as an independent nation. It joins a growing chorus of US politicians, including Senator Ted Cruz, who back the move, but no country has yet been willing to bestow recognition on the breakaway republic.
DP World’s Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said he had no reservations about investing in the port in 2016, eyeing growth not just in the territory but also in the larger, landlocked market of Ethiopia. After investing more than $400 million to expand the facility to handle the largest cargo vessels, the company is also building a manufacturing and trade zone nearby in Berbera.
Speaking alongside Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi at The Africa Debate in Dubai, bin Sulayem praised the security, stability, and business environment in the country. He said recognition “will bring more trade and investment,” adding that many businesses are eager to establish operations there, attracted by mineral assets, agriculture, and livestock, as well as the efficient port and logistics hub that provides quick access to regional markets.
Abdilahi made the case for recognition, describing Somaliland’s people as distinct from the rest of Somalia, which has been plagued by instability for decades. He said he is “the only elected Somali leader,” a statement that’s both a dig at the unelected head of state in Mogadishu and a fulfillment of the criteria for statehood recognition.
Somaliland supporters in Washington view the territory as a potential security ally in the Horn of Africa. Recognition could allow US intelligence to establish a base to monitor weapons flows, Houthi activity in Yemen, and China’s growing footprint, including its military base in neighboring Djibouti.
DP World’s argument centers on the economic benefits, which is a platform that Abdilahi has also embraced to provide greater opportunities for his people amid high rates of poverty and inequality. The president highlighted new European investors entering the country, but said the pace is hindered by the lack of banking and insurance facilities in the territory.
Abdilahi said he sent official letters laying out Somaliland’s case for recognition to dozens of countries in May, including Israel, France, the UK, the UAE, and the US. None have responded. His recent visits to Djibouti and Kenya were more encouraging, he said: “Somaliland, we will have it at the end. Very soon, it will be a member of the international club.”
- Somaliland’s Berbera Port is emerging as a viable trading hub in the Horn of Africa, but its small size and lack of international recognition continue to hinder growth, The National’s Thoraya Abdullahi reports.
- Somalia offered the US control of ports it doesn’t control in March, Semafor revealed, in a bid to derail any recognition by Washington of Somaliland.