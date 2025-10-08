Dubai ports giant pushes for Somaliland recognition

Dubai’s global ports and logistics company DP World wants Somaliland — where it operates a port — to be recognized as an independent nation. It joins a growing chorus of US politicians, including Senator Ted Cruz, who back the move, but no country has yet been willing to bestow recognition on the breakaway republic.

DP World’s Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said he had no reservations about investing in the port in 2016, eyeing growth not just in the territory but also in the larger, landlocked market of Ethiopia. After investing more than $400 million to expand the facility to handle the largest cargo vessels, the company is also building a manufacturing and trade zone nearby in Berbera.

Speaking alongside Somaliland’s President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi at The Africa Debate in Dubai, bin Sulayem praised the security, stability, and business environment in the country. He said recognition “will bring more trade and investment,” adding that many businesses are eager to establish operations there, attracted by mineral assets, agriculture, and livestock, as well as the efficient port and logistics hub that provides quick access to regional markets.

Abdilahi made the case for recognition, describing Somaliland’s people as distinct from the rest of Somalia, which has been plagued by instability for decades. He said he is “the only elected Somali leader,” a statement that’s both a dig at the unelected head of state in Mogadishu and a fulfillment of the criteria for statehood recognition.

