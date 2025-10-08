Brookfield closes $20 billion Altérra-anchored fund

Brookfield Asset Management raised $20 billion, with Abu Dhabi energy transition fund Altérra as an anchor investor, for green investments, oversubscribed due to surging investor interest in clean power for AI.

Altérra previously said it would invest $2 billion in Brookfield Global Transition Fund II, and nearly a quarter of the investment will come from Brookfield’s holding company, Brookfield Corp., according to the Financial Times. The fund’s close comes as energy demand is surging globally. “Against this backdrop we need an ‘any and all’ approach to energy investment that will continue to favor low carbon resources,” Brookfield Asset Management’s president said.

Renewables surpassed coal as the world’s primary source of electricity in the first half of 2025, according to new data from the energy think tank Ember.