Brazil plans to dredge the Amazon River. Scientists say the consequences may be devastating.

Brazil plans to dredge parts of the Amazon River after water levels reached a record low, endangering vital trade routes. Authorities say an artificially deeper river will restart the steady flow of goods, including food and medicine for remote communities.

The move “takes into account the vessels navigating the river, the characteristics of the riverbed, the river levels throughout the year, and the amount of silt accumulated,” Brazil’s National Department of Transport Infrastructure told environmental news outlet Mongabay. However, scientists cautioned that dredging could stir up mercury deposits on the river bottom, which could effectively poison the water — and seriously harm the surrounding ecosystem.