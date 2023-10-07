Israel declares war after deadly Hamas attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared “war” against Hamas on Saturday after the militant group launched a massive surprise attack on Israel, sending more than 5,000 rockets and dozens of fighters into Israeli villages near the Gaza strip. Israeli authorities said that at least 100 people had died in the attack, the scale of which stunned the country on a major Jewish holiday.

Israel launched retaliatory strikes in Gaza, which Palestinian officials said have killed at least 198 people and injured more than 1,600.

In a recorded video, Netanyahu said he had ordered clearing “the settlements of the terrorists who infiltrated.”

“The enemy will pay a price it has never known before,” he said. “We are in a war, not an operation, in a war.”

The Israeli military said that Hamas militants were holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza, the Associated Press reported. Israel halted energy supply to the Gaza strip, the country’s energy minister said.