How Matt Gaetz bypassed Fox to pull off the first speaker coup in history

The revolution was televised — and streamed on Spaces, the live chat portal on X, which Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz kept joining to talk about ending Kevin McCarthy’s speakership.

“What do people think is going on right now?” Gaetz asked on a Tuesday night forum co-hosted by Elon Musk (Parody), with more than a million followers, and Not Jerome Powell, with nearly 380,000. “Because I’ve seen some criticism; I’ve seen some people celebrate. I don’t know that either of those are necessarily warranted.”

“This is basically a clear-cut example of accountability,” said Shawn Farash (147,000 followers), a Nashville-based commentator who’d once shown his Donald Trump impression to Trump himself. A reporter named Nick Sorter (275,000 followers) asked if McCarthy had been “too weak” to keep the governing deal he’d made with Gaetz and other rebels in January.

“I don’t think he felt like he had to,” said Gaetz. “I think that once he entered the speaker’s office, the experience in January was insufficient to really change his thinking about the imperial speakership — the speakership that he had dreamt about, and thought about, and legitimately worked very hard for, for 13 years.”

In traditional media, and the longest-lived conservative media, the first-ever removal of a House Speaker by his own party has been covered as a debacle. Fox News hosts have scornfully cross-examined the eight Republicans who sunk McCarthy; “Do you feel good about your vote?” anchor Brian Kilmeade asked Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett.

But the vote that empowered Gaetz empowered the new conservative media, too, becoming the latest in a decade-long run of stories about Republican leaders underestimating their insurgents. On One America News, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs condemned the “uniparty” of Democrats and Republicans who’d funded the government without deep cuts; on Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” Biggs and other conservatives who’d deposed McCarthy were saving the country from weak, unserious party leaders.

“I’m hearing from my sources that Kevin McCarthy, and that team around him, personally held back oversight,” Bannon told Gaetz and South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace on Wednesday, during a joint visit to his studio on Wednesday. “This is the reason we don’t have subpoenas.”

By Friday morning, reports had emerged that Fox News would host the major speaker candidates for a debate. The reaction was instantly negative from House Republicans, who were exhausted by the role the media was playing in their internal arguments. Candidates began dropping out, leading the network to cancel its event.

But when it comes to McCarthy’s removal — and the fate of his replacement — Fox News may be the least of their problems.