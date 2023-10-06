Biden and Xi plan to meet in San Francisco next month

Karina Tsui /

A meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is in the works, with multiple reports suggesting that the in-person engagement could take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco next month.

Administration officials said plans for the two leaders to meet were ”pretty firm" and that the White House was at the start of its planning process, the Washington Post first reported.

Biden told reporters Friday that a meeting hasn’t been set up, “but it is a possibility.”

The plans will likely be confirmed after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Washington, D.C. in the coming weeks.

The National Security Council declined to confirm the news to Semafor.