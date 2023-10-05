Putin says Russia is aiming to ‘build a new world’

Karina Tsui /

Moscow is aiming to create a “new world” where Western-led “hegemony” would be rejected, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, as he continued to paint the invasion of Ukraine as a larger conflict with the West.

“We are, in fact, faced with the task of building a new world,” Putin said in what the Moscow Times described as a “grievance-filled speech” at a political forum in Sochi. He said Russia was not seeking a territorial victory in Ukraine, but that the war was being fought over “the principles on which the new world order will be based.”

Putin, along with China’s Xi Jinping, has previously pledged to shape a new world order.

