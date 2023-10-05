Is the US headed for a recession in 2024?

Bond investor Mohamed El-Erian, who accurately predicted the U.S. could avoid a 2023 recession, writes in the Financial Times that he is "now less confident about what’s in store for 2024." It's a marked pivot for what has been an "impressively strong US economy." Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note that investors have suggested they "worry again about a rates-driven 2024 recession," though the U.S. could still be on track for a soft landing.